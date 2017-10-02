Morning Report: Clearing the Streets

The city is finally trying to do something about the tent cities — the encampments of homeless throughout downtown. But its new actions seem to be more about herding than helping.
In recent days, “police have cleared East Village sidewalks, a move they say was spurred by the need to power-wash the area,” our Lisa Halverstadt reports in a new story.
On its face, that sounds reasonable in the light of the city’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak. However, “the city’s move to clear the streets of the East Village before it’s secured a medium- or long-term solution seems to defy preliminary guidance from consultants hired by the federal government, according to a document obtained by Voice of San Diego.”
Indeed, the homeless have few places to go, and pushing them out of East Village raises the prospect that the outbreak will spread to other parts of the city and county, especially Balboa Park. Then again, the filth of the targeted downtown encampments seems to be a prime mover behind the outbreak.
Our story explains what’s happening, includes comments from officials and residents, and notes that many of the targeted homeless aren’t accepting help, some because they don’t trust the cops who give them tickets.
• Four scary words: Hepatitis A vaccine shortage. The U-T reports that there are rumblings about one this fall.