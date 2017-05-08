Morning Report: Some Climate Action Plan Goals Are Baseless, Emails Say

By 2020, the city’s ambitious Climate Action Plan hopes 6 percent of people living near major transit stops in San Diego will be commuting to work by bike. That number, if the city hits its goals, should jump to 18 percent by 2035.
That’s in service of the Climate Action Plan’s overarching goals of slashing greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decades and moving the city to 100 percent renewable energy.
Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts reports that high-ranking city staffers had serious questions about those aggressive bike commuting goals when the plan was being drafted.
In emails released by the city as part of a public records request, Keatts finds clear concerns from folks like Linda Marabian, deputy director of traffic engineering for the city, who wrote that the numbers “did not come from anything measurable or related to actual increased ridership.”
The city went ahead and codified the bold goals anyway.
Keatts explains that the bike commuting boom envisioned in the Climate Action Plan relies on a handful of important policy changes and new biking infrastructure. For example, the city has to update community plans to allow more dense housing near job centers, yet a handful of new community plans adopted last year don’t do much in the way of promoting bike ridership.