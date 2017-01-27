Morning Report: City Grapples with Legal Marijuana

Another round of decisions on how San Diego deals with the cannabis industry are coming on Tuesday when the City Council meets to consider proposals on how to regulate the legal, adult-use of cannabis. Maya Srikrishnan reports the two sticky issues facing the council are how to deal with delivery services and whether San Diego wants to allow companies to engage in cultivation and quality testing of cannabis.
“Delivery services… have gone essentially unregulated in the San Diego,” Srikrishnan writes. While the City Attorney’s office spends its enforcement time on illegal dispensaries, the small time delivery business has flourished. “The proposal that will come before the City Council Tuesday would regulate delivery services by tying them to existing permits for dispensaries.” Good for permitted dispensaries, not so good for the delivery services.
“The city is considering banning activities like cultivation or growing, manufacturing and testing” as well, Srikrishnan writes. But even the city’s own planning commission is against that idea, since it would cost San Diego jobs and tax revenue.
• The Union-Tribune’s David Garrick brings forth a breakdown of how San Diego neighborhoods voted on Proposition 64 in November, which proposed legalizing recreational use of cannabis and won approval. 57 per cent of San Diego county at large voted to approve the proposal, and 62 per cent of the city proper approved of it. “Four of the seven neighborhoods where voters rejected the measure [were] located east of Interstate 15: Rancho Bernardo, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Encantada and San Pasqual,” Garrick writes.