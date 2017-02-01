Morning Report: County Feels the Struggles of Housing the Most Vulnerable

San Diego County has long faced criticisms that it doesn’t do enough to help the vulnerable populations it serves.
Last year, county leaders took a step toward addressing that charge by announcing Project One for All, an ambitious project to move 1,250 seriously mentally ill homeless people into apartments.
As our Lisa Halverstadt reports, “the county’s efforts have brought some early success. The county and housing authorities placed 95 clients in permanent housing through the end of last month. Another 145 were searching for homes, and many had moved into temporary housing while they looked.”
But vouchers aren’t always a ticket to a home, and the homeless people with serious mental illnesses being targeted by the program can be resistant to accept help. On top of the difficulties and complexities of helping a vulnerable population, there’s also been some confusion as the program ramps up.