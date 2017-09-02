Morning Report: County, City Pledge Action on Hep A Crisis

I would like to donate $

• San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System is also facing increased pressure to act.

As I wrote earlier this week, two MTS officials raised flags over potential safety and quality-of-life issues when county officials requested the agency consider allowing two hand-washing stations outside one of its East Village facilities.

San Diego City Councilwomen Georgette Gómez, Lorie Zapf and Myrtle Cole fired off a letter to MTS Thursday urging the agency to allow the stations on its properties.

Gov. Jerry Brown confessed his sins and talked up his work on criminal justice reform at a Friday forum in San Diego meant to push local employers to hire ex-offenders.

In this week’s action-packed Sacramento Report, VOSD contributor Kelly Davis writes about Brown’s visit while our Maya Srikrishnan offers the latest on Sen. Toni Atkins’ bid to establish a permanent funding source for affordable housing projects.

And Sara Libby offers more context on a blockbuster state Supreme Court ruling that could reshape local political efforts to pass tax hikes.

• Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s attempt to require school districts to provide detailed reports on how they’re spending money meant to serve vulnerable students died on Friday. As Srikrishnan has reported, that means it’ll likely remain nearly impossible to tell where that money’s going.

So about that blockbuster court ruling.

Our Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts dig into the potential ramifications of the state Supreme Court decision, which many experts believe could mean citizens groups proposing tax hikes only need a simple majority to pass them. That would be a game-changer since many attempts to increase taxes have failed to reach the two-thirds threshold.

Lewis and Keatts also chatted with Steve Govett, president of a new professional lacrosse franchise in San Diego, about how the Chargers’ departure opened up the market for his team’s arrival.

Our Ry Rivard reported Thursday on the county Water Authority’s surprising attempt to spur water use to cope with an unused supply of water that’s just sitting in pipes. Water Authority General Manager Maureen Stapleton and spokesman Mike Lee are quibbling with that characterization. In a letter, they contend the agency’s not trying to drive up usage but rather, trying to “accommodate changes in water use.”

• In other Water Authority news, the Union-Tribune reports the agency on Friday asked a court to throw out a June lawsuit challenging “an untold number of private, unnoticed and unrecorded gatherings” organized by the agency’s delegates to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

• County pension officials are refusing to reveal how much they’re paying outside lawyers, the Union-Tribune reports.

• Courthouse News Service says former Sen. John Edwards is pushing for a San Diego civil trial to secure settlements for Navy sailors ravaged by cancer and other ailments after a humanitarian mission to Fukushima.

• The Port’s looking for someone to manage downtown Seaport Village after the current lease expires next September, the San Diego Business Journal reports.

