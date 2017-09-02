Morning Report: County, City Pledge Action on Hep A Crisis

County officials sputtered over bureaucratic steps for weeks after announcing a plan to deploy hand-washing stations in areas where homeless people congregate in hopes of combating a deadly hepatitis A outbreak plaguing that population.
On Friday, they sprang into action.
I was first to report on a letter from county Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer demanding that the city immediately allow the county to deploy at least 30 hand-washing stations to try to stem an outbreak that’s left 15 dead and infected nearly 380 people.
The city pledged to allow the county to install the temporary stations immediately and to implement sanitation protocols.
And as the Union-Tribune reports, 20 stations had gone up by the end of the day and the county said 20 more were set to be deployed on Saturday.
The county also declared a local health emergency Friday night, a move Mayor Kevin Faulconer had urged in order to pull in state and federal resources to respond to the crisis. Councilman David Alvarez wrote on Twitter that the city still must do more to act.