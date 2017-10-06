Morning Report: County Won’t Share Hepatitis A Data

If you want to take extra precautions against contracting hepatitis A, it might be nice to know what parts of San Diego are most affected by the outbreak. Discovering where the outbreak is raging the hardest may seem like a simple task, but Lisa Halverstadt reports the answer it is not.
First of all, even if the county knew exactly where the outbreak was raging, they wouldn’t tell the public. The county fears releasing too much information about people who got sick. “County officials blame state and federal health privacy laws and challenges tracking the homeless,” Halverstadt writes. She also found, though, that Santa Cruz County has released a handful of zip codes where their outbreak is worst.
The other problem is uncertainty about where the disease was contracted. The disease incubates over a period of weeks, so the location someone started feeling sick may not have any relation to where they were exposed to the virus. “What you’d have to do is put a big blob on the map of where somebody’s been for the last seven weeks and it’s not helpful,” Halverstadt writes.
• Here’s what Santa Cruz was able to produce when asked for a breakdown of zip codes where the outbreak has been reported.
• Halverstadt noticed District 3 Councilman Chris Ward is also trying to find out where the outbreak cases are in the city.
• Sacramento, Arizona, Utah. San Diego’s hepatitis A strain is on a road trip that is only getting started. (Pulse)