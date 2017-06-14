Morning Report: County’s $2B Piggy Bank Gets a Rethink

For the past few days, Lisa Halverstadt has been looking into claims the county of San Diego is sitting on a lot of money it should spend to address problems in the county.
County supervisors have socked $2 billion away in various reserves, and there are several people who want to unleash more spending. Now, priorities may shift, as conservative county leadership considers breaking open the piggy bank, as least a little.
“At least two county supervisors see an opening for the county to play a more significant role in combating San Diego’s homelessness crisis,” our Lisa Halverstadt reports. “They’ve proposed pulling $25 million from the county’s reserve account and looking into offering up county properties to accelerate affordable housing development.”
County Supervisor Ron Roberts tells us that homelessness deserves attention. “It wasn’t the problem in the past that it has become today. It’s been with us and it’s been growing and it’s overdue,” he said. “I wish I’d have personally gotten involved earlier but hindsight’s always easier.”
Zucchet’s Redemption Story Has New Chapter
Michael Zucchet is back on a dais. This time, he’s become a port commissioner, a significant role in local politics.
It’s his first post back in public office since his resignation in 2004 — when he was a councilman serving as acting mayor — after being convicted in the strippergate scandal. His conviction was overturned. CityBeat had the definitive story in 2010, about his downfall and efforts to rebuild since.