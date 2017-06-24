Morning Report: Court Decision Could Factor Into Two Big Water Decisions

When you turn on your tap, the water just comes out. That obscures not only an enormous amount of engineering but also a lot of politics.
A defining feature of Southern California water politics is a long-running legal dispute between the San Diego County Water Authority and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Billions of dollars are at stake and tens of millions of dollars have been spent on lawyers.
But the Water Authority faced a major legal setback this week. For years, the Water Authority has argued that Metropolitan charges too much to deliver water to San Diego from the Colorado River. On Wednesday, an appellate court sided with Metropolitan: San Diego water customers are, by and large, paying their fair share to use a statewide water delivery system, the court found.
The Water Authority will ask the state Supreme Court to review the case, so the loss is by no means final, but this week’s ruling creates a few wrinkles of its own.
By fall, the Water Authority will likely have to decide whether it will support Gov. Jerry Brown’s controversial plan to ensure Southern California can continue taking water from Northern California. By the end of the year, the Water Authority must also decide whether it will continue to buy water it has long argued it is overpaying for. Both decisions involve water that San Diego officials had hoped a court would agree is overpriced.
