Morning Report: Desalinated Water Plant Is Running a Bit Dry

The Carlsbad desalination plant is supposed to be busily taking the salt out of sea water and making it drinkable for a thirsty county. It’s been in business a year and a half, so how are things going?
As our Ry Rivard reports in a new story, the plant has failed to deliver almost 20 percent of the water it’s supposed to. Over the past year, it didn’t deliver any water at all for 46 days.
“The plant’s reliability has gotten worse since it first opened. In 2016, Poseidon filled 95 percent of the Water Authority’s orders for water,” Rivard reports. “So far in 2017, the company has only filled 70 percent of the Water Authority’s orders.”
Reliability was supposed to be the trade-off for the expensive water the plant produces, which the San Diego County Water Authority is obligated to buy.
No one seems terribly upset, at least not yet. Water officials are happy with the 30-year deal they got, and the company that runs the plant says: “we have a very good story to tell.”
Randy I was scrolling down looking for the end of the story, but was left with a cliff hanger.
Can you tell us who the managing company is, and what was meant by, "I have a very good story to tell"?
I have a feeling it was about all the harassment coming from the Surfrider Foundation.
how long before the plant is sold for scrap?