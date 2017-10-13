Morning Report: How Democrats Are Reshaping San Diego Votes

In less than a year, Democrats have managed to change the political landscape in San Diego by pushing through key legislation and backing ballot measures that change the fundamentals of politics in the region. Andrew Keatts reports on how two bills signed by Gov. Jerry Brown this week pave the way for progressive interests to flex greater influence, one in how county officials are elected and the other on how SANDAG is organized.
A bill signed Thursday written by Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Assemblywoman Shirley Weber “could eventually lead to all countywide races being decided in November general elections, not during June primaries,” Keatts writes. If that was to happen, it would go a long way in wiping out natural advantages Republicans have enjoyed when they are able to turn out primary voters in large enough numbers to negate a November election, when most people show up at the polls.
That law mirrors laws successfully passed last year in the city of San Diego, requiring citywide elections and ballot initiative votes to be decided in November.
And then there is AB 805, the bill signed this week that changes how SANDAG operates. “The change marks a significant shift in power from smaller and rural cities that are likelier to be conservative, to larger and more urban cities that are likelier to be liberal,” Keatts writes.
Nonpublic Schools Do What Public Schools Can’t
When students with special needs can’t be successful at traditional public schools, that’s often where you’ll find nonpublic schools stepping in. “A nonpublic school serves students with special needs and operates independently of school districts, but still receives public funds,” Maya Srikrishnan reports in this week’s Learning Curve. San Diego is home to roughly 25 such schools.
Nonpublic schools receive public funds if they are properly certified, but they may also receive private funds. Often, students with the most severe emotional or behavioral issues will land at nonpublic schools as a result of an agreement made with a school the student is already attending. That means nonpublic school teachers face extra challenges on top of typical education concerns. One such school’s principal said the school “still doesn’t receive enough funds to pay teachers and staff as much as traditional public schools do.”