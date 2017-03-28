Morning Report: Despite Warnings, Sheriff Deputies Cleared in Two Jail Suicides

In 2013, 26-year-old Robert Lubsen killed himself in a Vista jail. This month, the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, an independent body tasked with investigating deaths at county detention facility, got around to reviewing whether sheriff’s deputies were at fault for failing to place Lubsenon suicide watch.
Despite ligature marks on his neck from a previous suicide attempt, CLERB determined they weren’t at fault.
The suicide was the second oldest cast in CLERB’s backlog of inmate deaths requiring independent review. As Kelly Davis recounts in a new story, that backlog has grown substantially in recent years, and there are now 46 open death investigations. That’s the most in CLERB’s 25-year history.
Lubsen’s family sued the county and settled in 2014, receiving assurances from Sheriff Bill Gore that it was changing protocol to make sure signs like Lubsen’s weren’t missed again. But then Jason Nishimoto hung himself in a Vista jail in 2015 despite being previously diagnosed as schizophrenic with a history of suicide attempts.
CLERB likewise found no evidence of fault for sheriff’s deputies in his case either.
SDSU: Scratch That; We Need Land Soon, Not in 30 Years
During a panel discussion last week, an SDSU vice president made a noteworthy statement: the university needs the land at the site of Qualcomm Stadium for expansion, but not for 30 to 50 years. The university would build on the land at first with a for-profit developer. The push now for some of the land is more about securing the university’s long-term needs, he said.
