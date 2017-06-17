Morning Report: The Developers’ War Against SoccerCity

Monday, the San Diego City Council will decide when to put the SoccerCity plan on the ballot. FS Investors and supporters of the project got the signatures they needed rapidly and pushed hard for a special election this year.
They’re probably not going to get it. The City Council already rejected a special election this year for which the mayor lobbied hard. So the question now is whether Major League Soccer really will cut San Diego off from its expansion process if the decision is punted to the November 2018 ballot.
If SoccerCity goes down, many will claim the kill shot. But our Andrew Keatts explores why almost every single one of San Diego’s major developers rallied against the project — some of them putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into a campaign against it.
Some of them have competing visions for the land. Some of them don’t believe it’s a good project. Some think it will hurt their own projects and other plans for Mission Valley.
• The Union-Tribune’s Tod Leonard found all 12 markets vying for an expansion Major League Soccer team are facing at least some complications similar to SoccerCity’s.