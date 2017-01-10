Morning Report: A Push for More Inclusive Theater

Michael Taylor, a black member of The Old Globe theater’s board, is trying to learn why the San Diego theater crowd isn’t more diverse.
Is it the productions? The ticket prices? The actors on the stage?
“If you were to go to almost any play there at The Old Globe, the audience doesn’t necessarily reflect the full San Diego community,” Taylor told our Kinsee Morlan.“Each time you go into the theater, you look around at the audience and you see just a handful of people who look like me.”
There’s also the Theatre Diversity Think Tank, a new group of local theater industry insiders like Jaime Castañeda of La Jolla Playhouse and others who get together to talk about involving more people of color in San Diego theater.