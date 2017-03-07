Morning Report: Docs Shed Light on School District’s Quality Assurance Office

Not long after she began as superintendent of San Diego Unified, Cindy Marten created the Quality Assurance Office.
The thinking was that the new office could be an accountability hub where parents and district staffers could have complaints thoroughly investigated if they believed they’d been treated unfairly.
But how that office operates and its effectiveness is being called into question, documents from a lawsuit against the district reveal.
The lawsuit stems from a salacious case at Green Elementary School. But the details from the lawsuit go beyond just that uncomfortable case and shed light on some troubling issues, Ashly McGlone writes in a new story.
The Quality Assurance Office was dealing with a complaint at Green Elementary in 2014, “but according to their own testimony, Marten and Donovan made two important decisions without crucial facts.” Marten, for example, decided to let the principal at Green keep his job before the office’s investigation into possible wrongdoing was complete. Donovan quickly determined that the incident wasn’t a sexual harassment case – without looking at the district’s sexual harassment policy.
McGlone pulls out more details and quotes offered in the case that raise questions about whether district officials are following state and federal rules, and their own policies.