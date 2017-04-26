Morning Report: State’s Not to Blame for District’s Mess

The San Diego Unified School District, facing perhaps its biggest crisis since the 1996 teachers strike, sent out a press release last week hinting that low state funding of education — 46th in the nation in per-student spending — contributes to the massive budget gap that could lead to 1,700 layoffs.
“San Diego Unified is one of many districts across the state facing a spending shortfall for next year,” the district declared.
We ran this claim — essentially that the state holds a lot of responsibility for the district’s financial mess — by San Diego Fact Check. As our Ashly McGlone reports, this claim is A Stretch.
First, the state’s national rating in per-student spending relied on data from the 2013-2014 school year, and the state has passed legislation majorly boosting funding, and giving districts more control over their money, since then. The school district has been spending more than it takes in. And “the district has routinely received and spent more money than other districts in the state.”
Ever-Inescapable, Filner Speaks Again
Bob Filner, the distracted ex-mayor and ex-congressman, has self-published a book titled “Trumping Trump: Making Democrats Progressive Again.” The Reader took a look and found that Filner, who gave a classic apology-non-apology for his alleged sexual harassment in office, is in a confessional mood of sorts.
“I never stole money” — no one ever seems to have suggested he did — “but I did abuse my power as an elected official to convince women to sleep with me,” he writes. “My arrogance blinded me to the demeaning way that I had treated women.”