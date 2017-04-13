Morning Report: East Village Fails to Work (Literally)

Downtown’s East Village neighborhood is supposed to be a place where residents can live, work and play, but it turns out that it’s missing an important piece — work.
As our Kinsee Morlan reports in a new story, “an unprecedented building boom is under way, but of the approximately 25 projects in the pipeline in East Village, only four are office buildings. The rest will be mostly apartments and retail.”
This could produce more than a marketing miss. San Diego is trying to become a leader in protecting the environment, but it’s hard to do that when residents of a big new work-play-live neighborhood have to go elsewhere to work. And East Village’s restaurants and shops could have trouble surviving without office workers wandering around.
Not everyone thinks it’s a problem, though. One downtown booster thinks the neighborhood is just following a typical development cycle.
Morlan’s story analyzes the lack of office space and possible solutions.
More Water Testing in S.D. Schools
The San Diego Unified School District is testing more schools for lead in water after high amounts were found at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School. NBC 7 reports that five schools are being tested per day, and it has a map of where the testing is being done.
