Morning Report: Even Arts Districts Can’t Stop Rising Rents

Arts District Liberty Station was created to insulate artists from the rising rents that often pushed them out of San Diego neighborhoods.
But a decade later, the artists and cultural nonprofits that put down roots there are facing the same story as anywhere else: The rent is too damn high.
VOSD’s Kinsee Morlan walks us through how the arts district has found itself in the very situation it had tried to solve and how it has challenged the arts district’s identity.
From the beginning, city leaders agreed that an arts district was a worthy cause, but never committed to subsidizing rent for artists or giving the project a steady stream of funding.
The foundation created to open and operate the space built a lot of debt at the outset, when it was renovating buildings. Eventually, that debt and other increased costs, like wages and unexpected property taxes, were passed on to tenants.
The foundation board started courting tenants with more money, who could fund their own renovations in exchange for reduced rent to solve the problem. But the strategy has had consequences — not everyone thinks Liberty Station has achieved the vision it set out to achieve with the district.