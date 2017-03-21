Morning Report: Even Arts Districts Can’t Stop Rising Rents

I would like to donate $

Residents Demand Action at Marathon Homelessness Hearing

The City Council heard a slew of proposals and ideas to chip away at San Diego’s growing homelessness problem in an hours-long hearing on Monday.

Council members got a review of the challenges facing the region — including the relative lack of programs to prevent homelessness and San Diego’s dearth of affordable housing — and listened to a number of homeless folks and residents frustrated with the city’s response so far. They also heard from county and city bureaucrats who reviewed their own short- and long-term plans to better aid San Diego’s homeless population.

City Council members left the meeting vowing action. Council President Myrtle Cole called for the creation of select committee on homelessness, while City Councilman Chris Ward, who represents central city neighborhoods, talked up a series of policy proposals. Councilwomen Barbara Bry and Georgette Gomez requested a study of what the city could do for its homeless population with a quarter-cent sales tax or a bond. And Councilwoman Lorie Zapf asked City Attorney Mara Elliott to look into what San Diego could do to demand more support to address side effects of Prop. 47, a 2014 ballot measure she’s argued has contributed to an increase in street homelessness.

— Lisa Halverstadt

Border Talk

Three state legislators, including San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, introduced a bill Monday that would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System to divest from any company involved in President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

CalPERS and CalSTRS are the nation’s largest and second largest pension funds, with nearly $312 billion and $202 billion in investments under their control, reports the L.A. Times. The AB 946 announcement follows last week’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s request for companies to submit formal border wall prototypes.

“This is a wall of shame and we don’t want any part of it,” wrote one of the legislators, San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting, in a press release.

• The Union-Tribune explores what it means for an immigrant to “get in line” to get into the U.S. (Hint: There’s a multiyear wait, but no physical line.)

Quick News Hits

• Marines plan to reopen Stowe Trail, which connects Santee to Poway, for mountain bikers in mid-April. (San Diego Reader)

• Here is a rundown of the housing funds San Diego could potentially lose under Trumps’ proposed budget. (Union-Tribune)

• California Sen. Kamala Harris has been tweeting out warnings of how the state’s children will be impacted if the GOP’s health care plan cuts Medicaid spending. This inewsource story digs into those warnings and the potential reach of such cuts.

• A judge has ruled that the suspect in the attacks on five homeless people in San Diego last summer is mentally fit to stand trial. (NBC 7)

This article relates to: Morning Report, News

Written by Maya Srikrishnan Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

