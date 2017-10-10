Morning Report: Family Court Hearings Go Unrecorded

If you drop by a courthouse for a hearing, you expect to see a court reporter pecking away. That’s one way that a record of the proceeding is kept. But if you drop by a San Diego County Superior Court family law hearing, there may be no one taking everything down.
That’s because the court isn’t requiring this kind of record-keeping anymore If you’re in court and want a court recorder, you’ll have to pay. “The court reporter cuts, which went into effect Sept. 5, are drawing concern from local family law attorneys who say the changes will hurt low-income and middle-income individuals,” contributor Jonah Valdez reports.
Unheeded Warnings on Homeless and Disease
As San Diego’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak expands and spreads to other counties and states (including California’s Santa Cruz, Utah, Rhode Island and Arizona), the U-T dug into public records in search of what we knew and when we didn’t do anything about it.
Here’s the paper’s latest finding: “San Diego officials were informed repeatedly of the dangers of disease-carrying runoff from homeless encampments into area waterways, as far as a decade before the current hepatitis A crisis spurred action … documents from the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control board show problems like homeless encampments went unaddressed for years.”
• Downtown’s new homeless camp has opened, and dozens immediately sought spaces. (CBS 8/City News Service)
VOSD Environment Report: Big Water Decision
Tuesday is decision day for a plan to build a pair of 35-mile underground tunnels to bring water to Southern California. Regional water officials at the Metropolitan Water District will decide whether to back the project, says this week’s VOSD Environment Report.