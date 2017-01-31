Morning Report: Fatal Cases Pile Up for Review Board

An independent county board can investigate complaints against law enforcement officers, providing a peak into police conduct that is often shielded from public oversight.
Right now, that Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board has 46 open cases involving deaths that may be the result of law enforcement misconduct, according to a new story by Kelly Davis. That’s the most open cases in the board’s history and it includes a case that’s more than 5 years old.
The problem isn’t that more suspicious deaths are happening — “the problem appears to be on CLERB’s end – it’s completing far fewer death investigations, even though the number of cases coming over the last several years has stayed relatively consistent.”
“It is a priority to us to get them completed and we will continue to bring down the number of unresolved cases,” board Chairwoman Sandra Arkin said.