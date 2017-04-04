Morning Report: Field Turf Failing, Again

If you ever had the notion that artificial turf was sturdier than grass, put that aside: Schools across the region paid thousands of dollars to upgrade fake grass that was falling apart.
Now that upgraded fake grass is also falling apart, our Ashly McGlone writes in a follow-up to her multi-part investigation about FieldTurf.
As she reported then, customers that spent $400,000 to $900,000 for “the best” turf shelled out another $25,000 to $300,000 just a few years later to replace faulty fields still under warranty.
FieldTurf officials declined to say how many fields were affected by the manufacturing problem, though McGlone finds and chronicles a turf replacement saga at Torrey Pines High School.
Sewage Spill Might Have Been Larger Than Thought
A group of officials from the United States and Mexico say as many as 256 million gallons of sewage came across the border in January and February, according to an inconclusive report the International Boundary and Water Commission released on Monday.
The bi-national group was supposed to get to the bottom of a spill earlier this year that sent millions of gallons of Mexican sewage north through the Tijuana River and closed beaches from Imperial Beach to Coronado.