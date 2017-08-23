Morning Report: School Finances Still Vulnerable in Poway

The former chief of Poway Unified schools, once the second most highly paid superintendent in California, is now facing felony charges that accuse him of ripping off the district. A year after he got fired, a new audit finds that the district still lacks proper internal procedures to prevent fraud, abuse and waste.
The $50,000 audit report found 53 cases of problems with what people in the accounting world refer to as “internal controls” — policies and procedures that are supposed to prevent money from going astray.
“In addition to creating a third-party fraud hotline, the firm recommended Poway Unified add whistleblower protections and retaliation prohibition language to its existing grievance policies,” our Ashly McGlone reports.
For more, including details about how the district blew off our in-person request to see the report, check our story.
Search Starts for New SDPD Chief
San Diego Police Shelley Zimmerman, whose term as the city’s top cop has been rocky, must quit as of next March because of her enrollment in a voluntary retirement program. The city is now starting a national search for her replacement, the U-T reports.
A secret panel will interview the candidates. The names of who is on the panel won’t be made public until after the new chief is chosen. There will be four community meetings to solicit input on the decision.
