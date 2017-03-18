Morning Report: Fixing the System Behind San Diego’s Transportation System

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has unveiled the details of her plan to reform SANDAG.
But her bill, AB 805, wouldn’t just make changes at the regional planning agency that’s embroiled in a scandal. Voice of San Diego revealed the agency asked the public for a tax increase and wildly overestimated how much money it would bring in – even though the agency knew about the numbers long before it disclosed them to the public.
Gonzalez Fletcher’s bill would also make San Diego’s mayor far more powerful, as I wrote in a new story Friday.
The bill would make the mayors of the county’s two largest cities – San Diego and Chula Vista – the chair and vice-chair of SANDAG. They would alternate the roles. It would also make San Diego’s mayor the chair of the Metropolitan Transit System, the region’s largest transit operator.
That’s in addition to bringing in a new independent auditor for the agency, allowing MTS to levy its own taxes and changing the voting structure at the agency to give more sway to the county’s largest cities, instead of giving each city on the board a vote of the same weight.
“What’s been happening hasn’t produced a result that anyone who cares about transportation funding can be happy with,” Gonzalez Fletcher said.