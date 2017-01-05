Morning Report: Follow the Law, Pay the Price

One day when the rain came in February 2014, an employee at National City’s A-1 Alloys Recycling Center went out and got a sample of rainwater and sent it for testing, as state water pollution laws require. It came back reporting a too-high level of copper. Then the environmental attorneys descended.
The recycling center’s owner paid a hefty fine and went out of the business, eliminating 14 jobs. This may sound like the price of pollution control, but there’s a twist: The owner could have easily ignored the law — others do — and saved himself and his business.
The story “illustrates the dark lottery stormwater regulation has become in California,” our Ry Rivard reports. “The enforcement action was supposed to clean up San Diego Bay, which receives most of the region’s pollution. But there is little evidence that it did. It’s unclear whether the standards he did not meet were even useful indicators of water quality problems or that a rational enforcement system would have targeted his small scrapyard, rather than a larger industrial site.”
This is the last in our three-part series about the state’s deeply flawed water pollution system. Check out parts one and two.
