Morning Report: Biz Districts Boot Homeless

Local business improvement districts — neighborhood coalitions that assess fees on businesses — have been worrying a lot about the homeless lately. But their approaches are far from identical.
As our Lisa Halverstadt reports, some are trying to help the homeless while others simply want them to move along.
“Security officers hired by business districts order homeless folks to leave storefronts in Hillcrest and Ocean Beach, while outreach workers offer help in City Heights and downtown neighborhoods,” she reports. “The approaches differ but the motivation behind the business groups’ efforts is consistent: There’s a need to better deal with homeless folks, and business groups can’t afford to wait for government officials to help.”
The executive director of a business coalition in Hillcrest is pretty blunt about the approach there: “We encourage them to go somewhere else through annoyance. We sort of do to homeless people what they do to our customers.”
Eliot Hirshman, Out
San Diego State University’s president, Eliot Hirshman, let it be known Wednesday that he would be leaving his job this summer to take the lead of a small school in Maryland called Stevenson University.
Apparently Stevenson used to be a “sleepy commuter school” near Baltimore. In recent years, with a new name, it has grown significantly.