Morning Report: For Med Students, Cadaver Drawing Is a Stiff Jolt

Cadavers are a major part of education for medical students, but the dead bodies at UC San Diego aren’t just being dissected. They’re also being drawn, art class-style, as part of the university’s bid to encourage future doctors to think of people — and patients — as more than a bunch of parts.
“Students notice things, like bruises from the IV lines put in during the patient’s last stay in the hospital, tattoos and scars from past surgeries,” our Kinsee Morlan reports. “The details the students note while drawing makes the bodies more vividly human. Students begin imagining their life stories and personalities.”
And, sometimes, they find themselves crying.
In her story for our site, Morlan talked to artists who have worked with the program. “If you’ve ever been to an appointment where the doctor was a little bit too busy to listen, that’s what we’re trying to counteract,” says one of them.
San Ysidro District Spends $480K to Recover $291K
The tiny San Ysidro school district is unusual: It serves younger public school students in a chunk of the city of San Diego that isn’t served by the San Diego Unified district. As our Ashly McGlone reports, it’s “still trying to recover more than $291,000 from disgraced former superintendent Manuel Paul, and has racked up far more than that in legal bills trying to make it happen.”
Another superintendent left with 18 months pay and a retaliation claim by a former employee.