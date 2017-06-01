Morning Report: For SDPD, Low Priority Means Slow Response

If you have an emergency, San Diego Police officers will get to you real quick — in an average of 7 minutes. If you have a less-serious problem, however, you may need to wait. And wait.
While the SDPD continues to promptly respond to the most urgent calls, the department’s response time to the least-urgent calls has jumped over the past several years, our Andrew Keatts reports.
If someone’s parked in your driveway or you need to report lost property, it may take three hours in some parts of the city for a cop to get to you. The average is almost 2.5 hours, well above the SDPD goal of 90 minutes.
And if you’re calling about a nuisance, a loud party or to give a statement about crimes like arson or assault with a deadly weapon, the average wait is over 90 minutes.
The police chief and mayor recently announced that crime is at a 40-year low. But this area of non-emergency response is where the officer staffing crisis is showing its impact.
SANDAG Reform Bill Advances in Assembly
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, who chairs the powerful appropriations committee in Sacramento, moved several bills through the full Assembly Wednesday including the one that would change governance at the San Diego Association of Governance.