Morning Report: From Too Many To One Plan for Homelessness

There’s a bevy of voices in the debate over what to do about San Diego’s homeless crisis.
A comprehensive regional plan to address the issue is finally in the works. Now leaders just have to get everyone to back it.
As VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt reports, getting all the disparate nonprofits, cities, business interests and advocates to go from a cacophony to one united voice on homelessness will be tricky.
For one thing, many of the strategies included in the Regional Task Force on the Homeless’ new plan, which is being created by a firm in Sacramento, will likely require big, dramatic shifts for some of the region’s homeless service providers, especially those that have been slow to move away from the transitional housing programs that have fallen out of favor in recent years.
This, of course, is not the first time San Diego has tried to take a more solid regional approach to homelessness. Dozens of initiatives and plans have been introduced over the years.
“Problem is, those plans didn’t come with teeth or get regional support necessary to succeed,” Halverstadt writes.