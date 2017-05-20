Morning Report: Giving a Dam

The city of San Diego worries some of its dams “may be nearing the end of their useful service life.”
So, the city is paying an engineer up to $5 million to check out each of those nine dams. If repairs must be made, those can be expensive. The city is already planning to spend nearly $23 million to make repairs at the city’s oldest dam, the Morena Dam near Campo.
The city has also imposed restrictions that prevent it from filling the region’s second-largest reservoir all the way to the top. Nobody knows for sure if the dam that creates that reservoir, the El Capitan Dam, is a safety issue yet. Engineers are planning several different tests.
It’s unlikely engineers would call for El Capitan to be taken out of service, said Rania Amen, an assistant director of the water department.
“They’re not going to tell us the dam is no good,” she told me during a recent interview. “Those dams are built to last forever – kind of.”
Mayor Endorses SoccerCity Plan
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Friday backed a plan to demolish Qualcomm Stadium and replace the 230 acres under and around it with a soccer stadium, housing and an entertainment district. Faulconer exacted some concessions and made an agreement with the developers about how it will protect taxpayers.