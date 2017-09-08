Morning Report: About That Graduation Rate Report

Researchers at UC San Diego this week released a report looking into “How San Diego’s Class of 2016 Has Fared with New Graduation Requirements,” and it was full of analysis of how San Diego Unified managed to post a 91 percent graduation rate. If that question sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a question we’ve spent a lot of time looking into.
The report analyzes much of our reporting on the topic. Maya Srikrishnan broke down the findings for her weekly Learning Curve column.
Our Mario Koran reported in February that struggling students from the class of 2016 had left district-managed schools for charter schools. Just recently, the president of the school board acknowledged students were sometimes encouraged to leave. It was something the district was addressing.
The report looked into whether tougher graduation requirements caused school staff to increase pressure on students with low grade point averages to leave district schools. They found no real difference in GPAs for 11th grade students from 2015, compared to students from 2016 who experienced tougher requirements.
“That suggests that the more rigorous requirements did not make principals, teachers or others counsel struggling students to leave the district more than they had been before,” Srikrishnan writes.
Finally, researchers tried to address concerns raised by Voice of San Diego when Koran witnessed students cheating on course work they were taking online to recover school credits. Teachers told us they felt powerless to stop it. When researchers looked into the grades received by students who took online courses, “More students received Fs than As. If cheating was rampant, more students would likely have higher grades,” according to the report.