Morning Report: SDG&E Network Lights Up to Oppose City Power Proposal

A group called Clear the Air formed in mid-September to question and delay the city’s attempt to become a community choice aggregator, or CCA. It would be a big move that would take the power-buying reins from San Diego Gas & Electric, which has long held a monopoly, and put them in the hands of local government.
As our Ry Rivard reports, the new coalition, which has already begun its work publicly questioning the merits of a CCA program, has lots of ties to SDG&E and its parent company Sempra Energy.
The formal opposition to proposal for the city to take over electricity purchasing has now arisen. The supporters also have economically interested sponsors.
It will be a major political contest. The City Council and mayor have a big decision to make.
The City Council could vote on the power switch in the next several months, so it’s important to understand who’s saying what and why. Here’s our FAQ on the proposal. San Diegans can expect to be hearing a lot more from Clear the Air and, on the other side of the aisle, environmental groups that support the city’s effort to buy its own power.
A Place for Homeless People to Camp
A city operations yard in Golden Hill will be turned into a temporary homeless camp. (Times of San Diego)