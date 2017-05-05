Morning Report: Hard Numbers on Students Leaving Schools

Congratulations to team “Mostly True,” which won our inaugural trivia night at the Whistle Stop bar. The place was packed. Seems people like trivia night so we’ll do it again. It was part of our donations drive. We’re not quite on track to hit our goal so if you read this regularly, please consider donating to help Voice of San Diego survive and thrive.
After months of criticizing our reporting as being based on unjustified conclusions or unreliable data, San Diego Unified School District has finally responded to a public records request that confirms under-performing high school students left for charter schools and it may have assisted the district’s much touted graduation rate. Mario Koran reports on how 581 students left a traditional San Diego Unified high school during the 2015-2016 school year and landed at a charter school.
The data shows Lincoln High or Morse High were the top schools students fled, although schools in Point Loma and Scripps Ranch also lost students. We don’t know why all of those students left their schools, but Koran reminds us that struggling students told us the district encouraged them to leave for a charter.
The big winner of this migration of students appears to be the nonprofit Altus Schools. 475 students, or 82 percent, chose to enroll in one of three Altus charter schools, Koran writes.
Podcastpolooza
In our most recent episode of Good Schools For All, Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk through what the current state of the art is when it comes to teaching English to young children. Recent reports have shown how English learners lag significantly behind their peers, often taking five to seven years to become proficient in English.