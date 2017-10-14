Morning Report: Roberts Confirms Chargers Stadium Offer Wasn’t Serious

In San Diego, all roads lead to the Chargers.
Therefore, fittingly, a discussion about the housing, homelessness and hepatitis A crisis in San Diego has also ended up as a discussion about the NFL team.
After Nathan Fletcher and a coalition of Democrats criticized the county for offering up $150 million for a Chargers stadium two years ago, but being unwilling to spend money on the homeless and public health, County Supervisor Ron Roberts confirmed what VOSD’s Scott Lewis tried to nail down two years ago: that the county never actually intended to help finance the stadium.
“Roberts’ statement to the NFL that the county of San Diego had committed to $150 million for a stadium is going to haunt him and his colleagues,” Lewis writes. “You could not possibly come up with more obvious evidence that the county had money to burn as the region faces a severe housing shortage and homelessness crisis.”
If the county supervisors don’t want to spend money – they have $2 billion in reserves – on housing or public health, they should probably just say that, writes Lewis.
Sacramento Report: Plan to Reform SANDAG Is Now Official
Earlier this week, Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB 805, the bill that will reshape the San Diego Association of Governments – a reform effort spurred by a scandal at the planning agency exposed by Voice of San Diego.