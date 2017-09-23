Morning Report: Hoteliers Huddle with Left

Andrew Keatts got a scoop.
A group of movers and shakers in San Diego has been meeting to come up with a plan for either one or two tax hikes for next year’s ballot to fund the Convention Center expansion, affordable housing and homeless services.
The group includes homeless advocate Michael McConnell, Michael McDowell, from the Lodging Industry Association and Kris Michell, the CEO of the Downtown Partnership. The group is looking to take advantage of a new ruling that seems to indicate citizens initiatives can impose new taxes for special projects with only a simple majority approval from voters.
A staffer for Mayor Kevin Faulconer has been attending though she was careful to make clear she’s on leave from city employment.
“These are first discussions, but I am always hopeful when a lot of people are sitting around a table,” Michell said.
Border Sewage Is a Problem, But Not Likely Culprit in Hep A Outbreak
Here and there, people have tossed around various theories — with no evidence — about what caused the outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego.