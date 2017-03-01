Morning Report: How an Ignored Homeless Plan Took Hold

A top local advocate for the homeless is among those who’ve spent years trying in vain to persuade city honchos to create a place where the homeless could be evaluated and referred to services. Now, his idea holds center stage in the mayor’s homeless plan.
As our Lisa Halverstadt reports, the intake facility project came to life thanks in part to two businessmen — developer Tom Sudberry and real estate guru David Malcolm — who asked what should be done and advocated for the answer.
Impressed by the idea from Bob McElroy, CEO of the Alpha Project, they put up $3 million and lobbied city officials. “You need a physical location for people to get plugged into the system,” Sudberry said.
Our story examines how the intake center idea is evolving and how Malcolm and Sudberry’s efforts are attracting interest from other business types.