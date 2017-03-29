Morning Report: The 20 Schools Facing Most Layoffs

We’re taking a closer look at the list of San Diego schools that are slated to lose the highest percentages of teachers to layoffs.
As our Mario Koran reports, “the highest concentration of layoffs are in southeastern San Diego neighborhoods, one of the most economically disadvantaged areas of town. At Fulton K-8 in Encanto, where roughly 90 percent of students qualify for subsidized lunch, more than half the school’s teachers are facing layoffs.”
Why is this? “Because teachers are placed in schools based on seniority, the more senior teachers generally seek more affluent schools with better test scores, and poorer schools see more layoffs.”
We put the 20, the percent of educators they may lose and their poverty percentages into one jarring graphic.
Many teachers will not end up being laid off. The district will replace the ones who are with more senior teachers from other schools. The disruption can be awful for schools trying to build community and rapport between principals and educators.
Legal Marijuana Tool Against Illegal Shops
Cities like San Diego have devoted plenty of manpower to shutting down illegal marijuana dispensaries. But now, some are discovering that a solution has been lurking within them all along: Allow more legal pot shops.
Re; KPBS summarizes the findings of a new report: “More than half of Southern California’s beaches could completely erode back to coastal infrastructure or sea cliffs by the year 2100 as the sea level rises.”
Here is my reply
"Losing so many beaches would be unacceptable, said John Ainsworth, executive director of the California Coastal Commission."
Time to put up or shut up Mr. Ainsworth.
The section of 101 above Carlsbad state beach has 1 lane closed of with construction cones because of storm damage. It has been that way for over 2 years.
Why? Because of bureaucratic B.S. from yours and other regulatory agencies.
Same can be said of the bird poop at la Jolla cove.Sea rise isn't tyhe problem. Your agency is.