Morning Report: Chula Vista Clears Out Car Bound

San Diego County’s second city had a first-rate problem: Hundreds of homeless people living in cars. But unlike its bigger neighbor just to the north with its downtown tent cities, Chula Vista’s latest homeless count has gone down. Leaders say it’s due to their approach.
In a new story, our Lisa Halverstadt explains that a one-third decrease in homeless on the street in Chula Vista may be due to a city decision to target RVs, trailers and other large vehicles on city streets.
“I think the most important thing to remember is homeless people don’t disappear. They don’t just, ‘Poof, I’m gone,’” countered activist Michael McConnell. “They move on.”
Rep. Issa to Press: Buzz Off
North County Rep. Darrell Issa is in the unusual position of trying to seem moderate in the wake of a near-upset by a no-name Democrat in November. But he still has a Republican base that likes Trump. So there’s no real upside to announcing how he’ll vote on Trumpcare 2.0, especially if it never actually goes before the House. Perhaps not coincidentally, he’s been mum… mostly.
First he trotted out the I’m-on-the-phone excuse to a Slate reporter. Then he got blunt when asked again yesterday by the press to say what he’s thinking: “None of your business.”
However, he ultimately responded to a sharp 10News reporter who noted the comment above and queried him on Twitter. He had this to say: “Undecided and still reviewing the changes to the bill.”