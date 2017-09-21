Morning Report: Barrio Logan School Grapples with Homeless Surge

It’s hard to do homework if you don’t have a home.
Cutting way back on the amount and importance of homework at Perkins K-8 was one thing the Barrio Logan school’s principal Fernando Hernandez did to help deal with a surging homeless student population there. Homeless students make up about 28 percent of the school’s population.
Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan took a tour of the school and talked to the Hernandez about approaches the school is taking to help homeless students succeed, and the challenges his school faces.
“In three years, the percentage of homeless students at the Barrio Logan school has shot up from 4 percent of the school’s total enrollment to a peak of 33 percent at one point last academic year, one of the highest homelessness rates of all elementary schools in San Diego Unified,” Srikrishnan reports.
Another Day, More Hep A
While the brunt of the hepatitis A outbreak is centered downtown, several cases has been recorded in the city of El Cajon.
Wednesday, city officials there outlined steps they’ve taken, and plan to take to stop the disease from spreading. The strategy mirrors the one in San Diego and includes hand-washing stations, power-cleaning sidewalks and getting people vaccinated. (City News Service)