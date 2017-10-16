Morning Report: How S.D. Schools Coaxed Struggling Students Out

Several months ago, San Diego Unified denied that it urged struggling students to leave district-managed schools. Now, thanks to an analysis of public records, we have a fuller idea about what actually went on from 2012-2016.
The documents, our Mario Koran obtained, show that hundreds of students were advised to leave.
These are not expulsions. Counselors or other school staff bring the students in and tell them they need to find a different option.
“The referral might be an honest recommendation to students who don’t stand a chance at graduating on time unless they transfer to a different school. But the practice can have more troubling implications.”
For one, the district’s graduation rate looks higher than it would be if those students stayed in district schools. San Diego Unified has denied that its staff counseled students to leave, criticizing Voice of San Diego specifically. “That would be both morally wrong and financially foolish for any school to push out its students,” the district website says.
Now, a district spokeswoman acknowledged that yes, students were urged to leave. They insist administrators did not do it to boost graduation rates. Whatever their motivation, the practice has that effect on graduation rates.