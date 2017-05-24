Morning Report: How the State May Evict Local ICE Agents

Eighteen federal immigration agents are based at local jails, where they’re allowed access to prisoners 24/7 and can take unauthorized immigrants into custody. “But the days of immigration agents working inside San Diego jails appear numbered,” our Scott Lewis reports.
A bill in the state Legislature would evict the agents from our jails, perhaps inadvertently boosting their numbers elsewhere in our local society. “If it passes in much the same form it’s in now, and the governor signs it, it would be the most significant change to local immigration enforcement in a decade — and it would come not from President Donald Trump but the state.”
An ICE spokeswoman says “the program has helped ensure that criminal aliens who are amenable to deportation are not released back to the street.” (The word “amenable” makes things sound a bit more voluntary than they actually are.)
And a local legislator who’s a critic of the bill offers this disturbing scenario: “If we make it easier to collect someone in front of an elementary school than collecting them in a jail where they’re serving time, where do you think ICE is going to go?”
But an ACLU rep says the current system scares unauthorized immigrants, something that local law enforcement officials say they don’t want to do because it could prevent people from reporting crimes and cooperating with cops.
Critics Say City’s Trashing Food Scrap Program
Think for a second about all that leftover food that’s scraped off plates or never makes it to the table in the first place before going bad. It tends to end up in landfills, where it takes up space and creates pollution via methane gas.