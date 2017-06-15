Morning Report: How to Fix SD’s Transit System

The buses in San Diego can be slow, inconvenient and expensive (fares are pricier than some other big cities like L.A., Chicago and Washington D.C., and transfers aren’t included). In a new opinion piece, our transportation commentator Alon Levy tackles the issue of the bus system’s pokey pace.
As he notes, the busiest bus lines average about 10 mph, and even a “rapid” bus on El Cajon Boulevard takes its sweet time at 12 mph. That, Levy says, is not much faster than a cyclist.
One solution would be to set up bus operations on a grid, but the landscape of San Diego makes that challenging. Boston, which faces similar challenges, may hold a lesson for us: we could “look to the trolley as its primary form of public transit, with most buses — with the exception of the University and El Cajon corridors — useful primarily as trolley feeders.
Levy also thinks it would be helpful to give buses priority on roads through special lanes and priority at traffic signals, like you see now on Park Boulevard. Finally, he writes, buses will move faster if no one collects fares on them.
Politics Roundup: County’s $60M Pension Suit
“The county pension board and an investment officer it fired in 2011 have teamed up in a $60 million lawsuit against Lee Partridge, the outsourced chief investment officer whose six-year tenure was marked by leverage-heavy deals and multimillion-dollar fees,” the U-T reports. The suit claims Partridge made trades without permission; he didn’t comment.
It’s seven years old now but our explanation of the county pension debacle in 350 words still holds up.