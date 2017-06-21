Morning Report: How Housing and Immigration Status Work Against Each Other

San Diego’s San Ysidro neighborhood, right on top of the Mexican border, is almost three-quarters Latino, but a shared heritage among neighbors doesn’t always translate to a shared background. Some are longtime Americans, others are new to the country and lack the paperwork they need to get a house and get a job.
In the latest part of our series exploring hidden homelessness in the South Bay, our Maya Srikrishnan explores the special challenges and Catch-22s that face some struggling Latino families. “I can’t get my green card without an address, I can’t work without a green card and I can’t afford an apartment without work,” says one resident who had a green card, but lost it and has struggled to obtain a replacement.
“They struggle with finding housing and they go from shelter to shelter just so the kids could have a good education,” says a homeless liason who works for the San Ysidro school district. “They’ll sacrifice everything that they have. I mean, I have a family that is considered homeless, but [the mother] has two jobs and she’s renting a small little room with four kids. But she’s doing this so her kids can get a better education.”
These struggles aren’t relegated solely to undocumented residents: Even legal immigrants have trouble accessing help they’re entitled to “due to complex application rules, confusion over eligibility criteria, limited English skills and fear that participation may disqualify other family members from obtaining permanent residency,” Srikrishnan writes.
Stephan Named Interim DA
To the surprise of no one, the County Board of Supervisors appointed District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis’s hand-picked successor, prosecutor Summer Stephan, to replace Dumanis, who’s quitting. Stephan will take over on July 7 and is already running for a full term as district attorney in the 2018 election.
Stephan responded to critics who were charged that she was being given an unfair leg up in the process on a recent episode of the VOSD podcast. And she also sat down with VOSD’s Sara Libby to detail her positions on a host of criminal justice issues, including Prop. 47 and whether ICE agents should remain in local jails.