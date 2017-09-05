Morning Report: Intense Drama at Somali Charter School

Earlier this year, a school district investigation found a variety of problems at a San Diego charter school designed to educate local immigrants from Somalia. There are more problems, our reporting finds. They include an expensive legal battle, withheld renovation funds from the San Diego Unified district, infighting among the school’s board members and multiple complaints alleging discrimination and retaliation.
As our Maya Srikrishan puts it in a new report, “Iftin Charter School has gotten itself into a huge, expensive mess,” one that’s cost tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees this year alone.
The school, named for a word that means enlightened in Somali, is 11 years old. It serves the big and largely poor Somali community in City Heights. Our story tracks the ongoing bitter drama that’s played out over the last several months, spawning resignations and dividing teachers, parents and members of the school’s board.
The Flood Next Time: Inside a Disastrous Calif. Scenario
Last winter was mighty soggy, enough to pull the state out of its drought and frighten Northern Californians with the prospect of a dam collapse. Give the credit, or the blame, to an “atmospheric river” that kept sending rain our way.
A similar series of storms socked the state during a winter back during the Civil War era: It killed thousands of people and a quarter of the state’s cattle, created inland seas in Southern California and flooded Sacramento so badly that legislators had to flee to San Francisco. Here’s the scary part: The northern part of the state got about as much rain as it did last winter — but in 23 days instead of 80.
What if a similar series of winter storms hit us now now, when California has 39 million more residents than it did in 1861-1862? In the wake of the Houston disaster, A 2011 report imagined a similar California “megaflood” scenario today. The report, the product of 113 experts led by the U.S. Geological Survey, estimates that a megaflood is just as likely to happen than an epic quake along the San Andreas Fault but would cause three times as much damage.