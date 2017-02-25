Morning Report: Investigation Approved for SANDAG

SANDAG has ditched its flawed forecast and now uses a new one to predict how much tax revenue it will bring in to pay for transportation projects across the region.
The corrected forecast makes clear what we first reported back in October: Transnet, a sales tax hike approved in 2004, is on track to collect $9 billion – not the $14 billion voters were promised, Andrew Keatts reports.
On Friday, SANDAG board members voted to kick off an independent investigation into the events that led the agency to tell voters that Measure A, another sales tax measure rejected in November, would bring in $18 billion when they knew it would actually bring in far less.
In the Friday board meeting, SANDAG officials conceded that its forecast had contained a crucial error, but still insisted its leaders did not knowingly deceive voters in November because they didn’t know there was a connection between the forecasting flaw and the Measure A number. In his latest story, Keatts pokes some big holes in that reasoning.