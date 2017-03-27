Morning Report: The Jacobs Center’s Sunset, Nowhere on the Horizon

When the founders of the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation started the organization in southeastern San Diego many years ago, the vision was to develop dozens of acres of land into community assets and to create a nonprofit to boost other community efforts. There was another piece of the mission that was more unique: Eventually, the leaders of the Jacobs Center would hand the whole thing off, and the community would take over.
It’s not working out as planned: Development has lagged, the nonprofit is facing deep cuts and debt. And, as Lisa Halverstadt reports in a new story, there’s no real plan in place to hand off the efforts to the community as planned.
At one point, the Jacobs family planned to bankroll efforts through 2020. That got pushed back until 2030. Now, the Jacobs Center says it’s still committed to eventually letting the community take the reins, but how and when it’ll get there is uncertain.
“(CEO Reginald) Jones, and Andrew Hapke, a Jacobs family member who serves on the nonprofit’s board, said they’re committed to handing all of the assets over to the community,” Halverstadt writes. “They plan to work with residents to lay out a definitive timeline and next steps in coming months. For now, they say the timeline for the Jacobs’ sunset rests heavily on when the Jacobs Center can push forward more development.”
Students at Poor Schools Are Taking it From All Sides
As Mario Koran has reported over the last couple weeks, the poorest schools in the district are on track to absorb most of the blow from the district’s multimillion-dollar budget cuts.
Disparate news stories that have trickled out over the last few days tell quite a story of what it’s like to go to school in a disadvantaged area.