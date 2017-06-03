Morning Report: Mayor Tries to Save Special Election

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to hold a special election in November — which would include the proposal to hike the hotel tax to pay for a Convention Center expansion, street repair and homeless services and the SoccerCity proposal to redevelop Qualcomm Stadium.
The plan is hanging by a thread.
In the past week, a coalition of labor union leaders and several City Councilmembers have said there should not be a special election this year. Mayor Kevin Faulconer is fighting for five votes to get it scheduled for November.
SoccerCity will be on a ballot. The question is when. Supporters say San Diego will jeopardize its chance to land a Major League Soccer team if they must wait until late 2018 to tell the league whether they can build a stadium.
And while there seems to be a critical mass of support for an expansion of the Convention Center on the City Council, there’s not a clear majority of support for holding a vote this year. Council President Myrtle Cole, potentially the swing vote if Republicans unite with the mayor, is quiet on her preference.
The mayor is lobbying hard and making media appearances. His office released an analysis detailing the cost of not moving fast on the Convention Center expansion and homeless funding.