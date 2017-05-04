Morning Report: What to Do with SDG&E’s Long Contracts

Years ago, California told utilities like SDG&E it had to get a certain percentage of its power from renewable energy. SDG&E went out and made long-term contracts to buy electricity with developers of solar power.
The problem: SDG&E may soon find itself with far fewer long-term customers. That’s because the city of San Diego and other local entities are considering what’s called Community Choice Aggregation. Here’s our explainer of what that is. In short, the city would be the one to go get those contracts. SDG&E would still deliver the electricity.
But what about the existing contracts?
Now, SDG&E is asking regulators to help it do what it says it’s obligated to do: Make sure anyone who leaves this arrangement still helps pay for those long contracts. Proponents of local choice suspect utilities are trying to stop the choice movement. And they want more negotiations now to see what long-term deals can be killed because a lot of that renewable — mostly solar — power is much cheaper now than when the state forced utilities to start diversifying their supply.
Our Ry Rivard explains this major dilemma in a new story.
SANDAG Debate Heats Up
In the wake of our reporting, local legislator Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher is pushing to dramatically change how the local coalition of governments known as SANDAG is run. Now, she’s out with a U-T commentary on why change is needed via a bill she’s supporting. Check our previous coverage for background about what it would do. Meanwhile, small cities, not surprisingly, don’t like the idea of giving away their power to big ones.