Morning Report: It’s Lifeguards vs. Firefighters

In the midst of Hurricane Harvey’s flooding of Houston, you might have seen a rash of stories about how the city of San Diego would not let local lifeguards go to help. The lifeguards had helped during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Ashly McGlone dove in to figure out what really was behind the long-simmering dispute between lifeguards and their bosses in the Fire Department. This was obviously another chapter in that.
McGlone unraveled the intriguing backstory of a bureaucratic beef that dates back a while now and covers rivalries about who gets to save people on the cliffs and where water rescue calls are answered.
U.S Attorney Hopefuls Wait and Wait
Not too long ago, the two top legal authorities in San Diego County were women — one more woman than appears in all the 42 nominees for U.S. attorney positions submitted by the Trump administration.
We don’t have a nominee yet, although this isn’t unusual at the beginning of presidential administrations, and the top federal prosecutor job in our district is vacant, although acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson is filling in.
It looks like the top prospects are all male, the U-T reports: “A short list of applicants has emerged, including Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sam Bettwy, Adam Braverman, Mark Conover, Paul Starita and Michael Wheat, as well as former Los Angeles Assistant U.S. Attorney Bob Brewer, now in private practice, and Deputy District Attorney Mark Amador.”