Morning Report: Look Who’s Uniting on Housing

David Alvarez, a firebrand progressive, and Scott Sherman, a business-friendly Republican with conservative bona fides, are not natural allies on the San Diego City Council. But they’re uniting to support more affordable housing through a series of proposals.
Today, their council committee will launch a summit to push their ideas. “They’ll ask developers and housing advocates which policy changes could make a difference and stand a chance of passing before they introduce specific proposals,” our Andrew Keatts reports.
Sherman’s ideas include allowing more granny flats, less parking for new homes and more leeway for owners to ignore historic status. Alvarez has some of the same ideas but is also floating the idea of turning the old downtown library into a homeless shelter.
Experts Write: Ideas for Qualcomm Stadium
The football stadium in Mission Valley suddenly has a lot less meaning now that the Chargers have skipped town. We asked urban planners, architects and community members for their ideas of what to do with the vast swath of Mission Valley land. We’ve compiled their responses here.