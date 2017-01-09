Morning Report: Lottery a Small Patch for School Budgets

San Diego Unified’s budget problems have been in the news. Every time school budgets are in our pages, someone asks about the California Lottery system. Apparently promises about money from the lottery flowing to the schools really made an impression.
We decided to finally answer the question of how much money is coming from the lottery to schools.
It has been sending cash to the state’s public schools and community colleges for more than 30 years, but as our Ashly McGlone explains, public records show that the money is a tiny drop in the big bucket that is a school district’s annual budget.
California voters approved a ballot proposition in 1984 that directed a percentage of state lottery revenues to public schools. The amount of money school districts get is based on the size of their student population. Attendance at San Diego Unified is declining, which means lottery money is also projected to dip.