Morning Report: Big Southeastern SD Nonprofit Facing Upheaval

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, intended to be a major force for economic development in San Diego’s southeastern neighborhoods, is struggling. The Pasadena family that bought 60 barren acres with a plan for community improvement has slashed funding for the center, and its staff size has tumbled from a high of more than 100 to 20.
On top of all that, there’s $33 million in debt, much of it linked to the center’s signature project on the property. As our Lisa Halverstadt reports in a new story, “the struggles have forced the nonprofit to fundamentally change its development vision and to significantly pare down operations. It now hopes to let other developers take control of the land and may even sell some of it outright.”
SANDAG Legislation Is Coming
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez has people on edge with a bill to reform the way SANDAG is governed.
The bill has nothing — at all — in it … for now. It’s just a placeholder she promises will be filled soon with details.